Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's.

Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!

That means you can get two (2) free toppings today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins gave you your first free topping, courtesy of his one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Cousins and wide receiver Jamison Crowder got you your second free topping, thanks to their 26-yard touchdown connection, which also happened in the third quarter.