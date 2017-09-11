Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's!
Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!
That means you can get two(2) free toppings today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns in Sunday's regular season opener against the Eagles.
Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan got the scoring started for Washington in the second quarter with a 24-yard interception returned for touchdown. Then just before halftime, running back Chris Thompson logged an incredible 29-yard score.
Who's hungry?