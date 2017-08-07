Pedro Taylor Visits #SkinsCamp With Copies Of "Going Full Speed"

Nobody knew Sean Taylor better than his dad Pedro "Pete" Taylor, and he wants to share everything he knows about one of the most iconic Redskins of all-time.

Pete was at Redskins training camp Sunday selling his book "Going Full Speed, the Sean Taylor Stories" which was told by Pete and written by Steven M. Rosenberg in 2015. The book includes numerous never-before-told stories of the legendary safety, whose life was tragically cut short.

"The book was written on the premise of other fathers and their kids and to cherish the moments with your child because you never know what time and day that things happen in your life that might impact – negatively or positively," Pete said. "Sean was a good kid and worked his butt off. With me being there every step of the way, I saw a lot. We did a lot."

The book ranges through many different topics including life lessons, training tips and stories from Sean's former teammates and coaches. In short, it's a must-have for any Redskins fan.