PHOTO: Capturing The Beauty Of Stephen Paea And His Daughter

Say it with me now: awwww!

Washington Redskins defensive lineman Stephen Paea on Saturday posted the above photo of him preparing to catch his daughter as she flys through the sky.

The size difference also makes this photo incredible, as Paea checks in at 6-foot-1, 300 pounds while his daughter is clearly about a fifth of that.

When Paea first landed in Washington, he let it be known that family means everything to him.

"I got three brothers and one sister and I have my mom and grandma and I provide for all of them," Paea told Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, on "Redskins Nation." "And I got my wife and four kids. I have triplets so I have my hands full at home."

Here's to hoping we see more of this sort of cuteness from the Paea family throughout the season.

