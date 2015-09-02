PHOTO: Kevin Durant Shows Some More Redskins Love

RELATED LINKS:

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Maybe the Redskins' Welcome Home Luncheon inspired him.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant, the Washington, D.C., native and current Oklahoma Thunder forward, is at it again with his hometown love.

He posted this picture to Instagram, a shoe in burgundy and gold. It's the latest of five shoes he's posted to social media recently. He must be shopping for some new ones.

"I be flying high, yea, I be flying high, shorty HTTR," he captioned.

HTTR indeed.

.

.

.