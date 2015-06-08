PHOTO: Mow Your Lawn, Rep Your Team

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

"One 'Hail' of a mower."

At least that's what the person who posted this Redskins-colored lawn mower thought.

Seen on the Facebook fan group "Redskins Die Hard Members," it seems like this would be an ideal vehicle for many fans that spend hours mowing their lawns and yet never quite get to show off their fandom to the neighbors waking up from the noise.

Something like this would eliminate that problem, and maybe give you more credit with the people trying to catch up on sleep during the weekend.

Then again, mowing the lawn can be a solitary practice.

Standard red is boring. Give the neighbors something to chat – and be jealous—about.

.

.