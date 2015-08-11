PHOTO: Pierre Garçon Reunites With Fellow Mount Union Product

RELATED LINKS:
Less than two percent of college football players make it to the NFL.
The number for Division III athletes? Much, much smaller.
But among those that have made broke through from small D-3 school to the pros are Mount Union products Pierre Garçon and Cecil Shorts.
Both excelled at the 11-time National Championship-winning program and both are now making a name for themselves in the NFL.
Last week, the two were among the 180 players taking part in the joint practices between the Redskins and the Texans in Richmond, Va.
"Doesn't matter where you come from it's knowing where you are going. Hard work pays off. #EastCleveland #WestPalmBeach #MountUnion #Division3Football
#NFL," Garçon captioned the above photo.
Hard work has paid off for Garçon, as he's accumulated more than 5,000 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons.
