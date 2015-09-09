PHOTO: Redskins Fan Van Is Ready For Game Day

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to ****“like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page***.*

It's getting closer to the season opener against Miami, and fans are posting more photos of their gear and vehicles in anticipation.

There are plenty of burgundy vans out there that people use for tailgates, but only a few, like this one, stand out and make themselves worthy of being shown.

Back in March, we saw one that had a handcrafted paint job appeal. It earned points for being original.

This van, however, posted to a Facebook fan page, has a professional look, using fat heads from the past season and plastering logos on the sides of the windows. This took time and some planning.

The front window even has a tribute to Sean Taylor.

Keep your eyes peeled for this one in the FedExField parking lot this Sunday!

