PHOTO: Silas Redd Jr. Gets Game Worn Jersey As Gift From Darrel Young

Thanks to veteran teammate Darrel Young, Washington Redskins running back Silas Redd Jr. will always be able to remember the day he scored his first NFL touchdown.

Redd Jr., who is currently at home rehabbing following ACL/MCL surgery, received his game worn jersey vs. Jacksonville from Young.

"One of the best gifts I've got in a while appreciate my big homie DY for doin this! #FirstTouchdown #GameWorn #HTTR," Redd Jr. captions the photo.