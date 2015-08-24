PHOTO: Silas Redd Jr.'s Son Tries On One Of Dad's Redskins Jerseys

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

Could we see another Redd on the Redskins roster in say, oh, 20 years or so?

On Sunday, Washington Redskins running back Silas Redd Jr. posted a photo on Instagram of his son, Nico, wearing one of his No. 32 jerseys.

Redd Jr. is home following a successful ACL/MCL surgery performed late last week.

The running back admitted following his injury that he wasn't sure at first if he was "going to be the same player" again.

But the undrafted free agent turned rookie contributor in 2014 remains motivated, focused on getting fully healthy and back on the field next season.

"You've got to respect the process and take it as it comes and I'm just ready to get back in the swing of things," he said.

