PHOTOS: 2017 Training Camp Practices, Day 13

Check out these images of the Washington Redskins' walkthrough and practice from Sunday's thirteenth day of training camp in Richmond, Va.
Offense:
**
The Washington Redskins offense conducted their thirteenth day of training camp practice Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
**
Defense:
**
The Washington Redskins defense and special teams conducted their thirteenth day of training camp practice Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
**
Walkthrough:
The Washington Redskins conducted their thirteenth day of training camp walkthrough practices Sunday, August 13, 2017, at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
(Photos also taken by Matt Starkey.)