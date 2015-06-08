PHOTOS: Check Out This Redskins-Themed Wedding Reception

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

What's not to love about a wedding reception filled with Redskins decorations?

A fan recently posted photos -- onto a uniquely shaped, burgundy background Twitter pic-stitch, mind you -- of a friend's wedding adorned in burgundy and gold.

A very simple touch, the couple created laminated jerseys to delineate tables ("Mr. Jones, you'll be sitting at the David Amerson table") and even gave each player a full bio.

Also notice the Redskins cake in the bottom left, with the date of the wedding sitting on an icing football field.

Sweet.

.

.

.