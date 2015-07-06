PHOTOS: Old Fireman's Helmet Turned Piece Of Redskins Fan Gear

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

We've come across a lot of unique and different fan gear over the years, ranging from customized socks to fan caves and even special design shoelaces, but today we're sharing something different.

Found on the Facebook fan group page "Hail To The Redskins," are the above photos of a fireman's helmet decked out in the team's logo and with "HTTR" on it.

Of course this is a staple of any fireman's outfit, but even if it's not for use anymore, it's pretty cool to see a former necessity like this turned into a collector's item.

