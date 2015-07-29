PHOTOS: Stephen Paea, Jeron Johnson Are #SkinsCamp Ready

RELATED LINKS:
-- Seven Things We've Learned About P. Fewell This Offseason
-- Seven Things We've Learned About J. Barry This Offseason
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
While a lot of today's news has circulated around linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and rightfully so, it also marks the first time several of the team's big free agent acquisitions partake in #SkinsCamp.
Among them are defensive lineman Stephen Paea and safety Jeron Johnson.
Paea comes to the Redskins fresh off a career year in which he recorded 33 tackles, six sacks and two fumbles forced.
He signed on March 10.
Johnson, meanwhile, brings an experienced background, especially on special teams, and a Super Bowl ring from Seattle.
The Boise State product spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before signing with the Redskins on March 16.
Johnson is expected to engage in a battle with Duke Ihenacho for the starting strong safety gig.
.
.
.