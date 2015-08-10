PHOTOS: Training Camp Practices, Day 10

Check out these images of the Washington Redskins' walkthrough and practice from Monday's 10th day of training camp in Richmond, Va.
Aug. 10 Practice:
The Washington Redskins conducted their tenth day of training camp practice Monday August 10, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
Aug. 10 Walkthrough:
**
The Washington Redskins conducted their tenth day of training camp walkthrough practice Monday, August 10, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
**
.
.
.