News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Pierre Garçon Makes Top Catch In Week 4 Action

Oct 06, 2015 at 04:19 AM

RELATED LINKS:--Garçon Embodies Team's Resiliency With Incredible Final Minute
--Cousins Shows Growth In Victory Over Eagles

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

On Sunday, it counted for six. Monday, it was No. 1.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon on Sunday showed the world exactly how tough he is during a 90-play game-winning drive in which he caught the touchdown to put his team up for good. This all despite the fact he left the game a little bit earlier.

That touchdown catch, the one that put the Redskins up 22-20 before Dustin Hopkins put a stamp on the scoring with a converted extra point attempt to make it 23-20, is this week's No. 1 catch in the NFL.

"On that last play, it was just a route," Garçon said. "I didn't see exactly where I was at, just knew who was in front of me, had to beat him…I looked and I was glad I was on the other side of the white line, instead of you know, a yard short."

"I'm happy for Pierre, I'm happy for Kirk, I'm happy for the whole offense obviously making that last drive and overcoming what we overcame," said head coach Jay Gruden.

The touchdown grab was the second on the season for the Mount Union product. Through four games, he has 24 receptions for 216 yards to go along with his two touchdowns.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising