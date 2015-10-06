Pierre Garçon Makes Top Catch In Week 4 Action

RELATED LINKS:--Garçon Embodies Team's Resiliency With Incredible Final Minute
On Sunday, it counted for six. Monday, it was No. 1.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon on Sunday showed the world exactly how tough he is during a 90-play game-winning drive in which he caught the touchdown to put his team up for good. This all despite the fact he left the game a little bit earlier.
That touchdown catch, the one that put the Redskins up 22-20 before Dustin Hopkins put a stamp on the scoring with a converted extra point attempt to make it 23-20, is this week's No. 1 catch in the NFL.
"On that last play, it was just a route," Garçon said. "I didn't see exactly where I was at, just knew who was in front of me, had to beat him…I looked and I was glad I was on the other side of the white line, instead of you know, a yard short."
"I'm happy for Pierre, I'm happy for Kirk, I'm happy for the whole offense obviously making that last drive and overcoming what we overcame," said head coach Jay Gruden.
The touchdown grab was the second on the season for the Mount Union product. Through four games, he has 24 receptions for 216 yards to go along with his two touchdowns.
