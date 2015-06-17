Pierre Garçon Talks About Haiti's Continued Rebuild From Massive Earthquake

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

The 7.0 earthquake that rocked Haiti may have been more than five years ago, but Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon still remembers it like it was yesterday.

In a recent article with USAToday.com, Garçon talked about the continued suffering and rebuilding of the country where many of his family was born and raised.

As he went through his phone looking at pictures, one in particular stood out.

One that the number 24 spray-painted on the wall.

"That's how they assume how many bodies are in there," Garçon said to USATODAY. "That's probably one of the hardest things to see because it's just innocent people."

Perhaps the hardest part of returning is seeing the faces of those trying their hardest to rebuild despite several massive obstacles.

"As soon as you get out of the plane, you can start crying just from seeing things," Garçon said. "You're seeing kids just beg, you're seeing kids trying to work, you're seeing everyone just grinding."

It's been a difficult road back to normalcy, as aid relief has been limited and scandals have shorted the money flow.

"I'm 28 now and for (Haiti) to still be in the same state it is, you know something has to be wrong," Garçon admitted. "We've gotten used to it so that's why doing it in person, being on the front line, making things happen and making sure it's done the right way, it's more important to me than just writing a check."

.

.