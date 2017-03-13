Playing For The Redskins Like His Idol Sean Taylor, D.J. Swearinger Excited To Be In Washington

D.J. Swearinger, just like many young safeties of this generation looked up to and modeled their game after legendary Redskins safety Sean Taylor. After signing with the Redskins, the safety took to Instagram where he mentioned the late Sean Taylor as his "idol" and is someone who wants to "pick up where Sean Taylor left off."
While playing with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, Swearinger honored his favorite player and wore No. 36, Taylor's rookie number.
In the past Swearinger has mentioned his respect for his favorite player and more recently his excitement on becoming a Redskins player after signing last week.