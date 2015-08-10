Practice Notes: 2015 #SkinsCamp, Day 10

-- The Redskins got a little bit of scare when Brandon Scherff had to come out of 11-on-11 drills after hurting his right ankle. He laid on the ground for a minute before getting up on his own power. Scherff told reporters after practice, however, that he just rolled his ankle. Spencer Long replaced Scherff as the first-team right guard in team drills. Paul also had to come out after hurting his left shoulder late in Monday's practice; no update on the severity of the injury. DeSean Jackson (shoulder) also did not practice again.

-- The offense sprinkled in some no-huddle action today. Surely they'll try some of this during the preseason games as well as they look to work on a little bit of everything before the games that count get going.

-- Colin Lockett made a nice reception during 7-on-7 drills, juking Deshazor Everett to create some separation before making a fully-extended grab. Between Lockett, Bell and Tony Jones, who also had a similar catch to Lockett's in 11-on-11s, the backend of the Redskins' depth chart at wide receiver is trying everything in its power to get a little more attention.

-- During individual drills the running backs worked on pass-pro, stopping a massive pad that's swung towards them. There were several times, though, that the pad slipped off the backs' hands in the rain. Jordan reiterated that football is played in all conditions and they needed to adjust if needed.

DEFENSE:

-- After missing several days due to groin injuries, No. 1 and 2 cornerbacks Chris Culliver and DeAngelo Hall made their returns to the practice field on Monday. Also returning from a groin strain on Monday was rookie linebacker Preston Smith. Cornerback David Amerson (shoulder) and safety Jeron Johnson (hamstring) continued to work off to the side with team trainers, but did not practice, while cornerback Bashaud Breeland (sprained MCL) was doing some full-field running with head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark.