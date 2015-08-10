Practice Notes: 2015 #SkinsCamp, Day 10

Redskins.com's Stephen Czarda and Andrew Walker break down the key plays and highlights from Day 10 of the Washington Redskins' 2015 training camp in Richmond, Va.*
OFFENSE:
The Washington Redskins conducted their tenth day of training camp walkthrough practice Monday, August 10, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
-- Robert Griffin III and Pierre Garçon both had particularly solid practices in the team's return to the field after yesterday's rest day. The duo connected for the first pass completion of 11-on-11s, and then on a play in which Griffin III rolled out to find Garçon on what would have been a nice 35-yard completion down the sideline. Later in 7-on-7s, Griffin III threw a beautiful deep pass for Garçon, who was just a step ahead of Chris Culliver, for a 50-yard score. It was a perfectly placed ball that drew rave reviews from the fans in attendance.
-- During the first 11-on-11 action, the offense gave the ball to Alfred Morris on the first two plays. The fourth-year running back showed some burst, especially on the second play where he was quickly up into the secondary. While he isn't necessarily known for his speed, Morris does have quite a few 20-plus-yard carries for his career and can certainly get into open field.
-- Colt McCoy worked with the second-team while Kirk Cousins worked with the third-team, this despite the fact the first unofficial depth chart of the year released Sunday lists Cousins as the No. 2 quarterback. Cousins made a bad throw during 11-on-11's that was interception by Kyshoen Jarrett before throwing a 50-yard touchdown to Reggie Bell in 7-on-7's. Again, these two will continue to alternate reps.
-- With Jordan Reed not participating in unit drills and Logan Paulsen still out (foot), Je'Ron Hamm got a bulk of the tight end snaps behind Niles Paul. Griffin III targeted him twice during 7-on-7s, both for completions. A practice squad member last season, Hamm will have his first preseason action this Thursday. It will be a good indicator of where his progress stands, but he's definitely made an impression so far in camp.
-- The Redskins got a little bit of scare when Brandon Scherff had to come out of 11-on-11 drills after hurting his right ankle. He laid on the ground for a minute before getting up on his own power. Scherff told reporters after practice, however, that he just rolled his ankle. Spencer Long replaced Scherff as the first-team right guard in team drills. Paul also had to come out after hurting his left shoulder late in Monday's practice; no update on the severity of the injury. DeSean Jackson (shoulder) also did not practice again.
-- The offense sprinkled in some no-huddle action today. Surely they'll try some of this during the preseason games as well as they look to work on a little bit of everything before the games that count get going.
-- Colin Lockett made a nice reception during 7-on-7 drills, juking Deshazor Everett to create some separation before making a fully-extended grab. Between Lockett, Bell and Tony Jones, who also had a similar catch to Lockett's in 11-on-11s, the backend of the Redskins' depth chart at wide receiver is trying everything in its power to get a little more attention.
-- During individual drills the running backs worked on pass-pro, stopping a massive pad that's swung towards them. There were several times, though, that the pad slipped off the backs' hands in the rain. Jordan reiterated that football is played in all conditions and they needed to adjust if needed.
DEFENSE:
-- After missing several days due to groin injuries, No. 1 and 2 cornerbacks Chris Culliver and DeAngelo Hall made their returns to the practice field on Monday. Also returning from a groin strain on Monday was rookie linebacker Preston Smith. Cornerback David Amerson (shoulder) and safety Jeron Johnson (hamstring) continued to work off to the side with team trainers, but did not practice, while cornerback Bashaud Breeland (sprained MCL) was doing some full-field running with head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark.
-- Linebacker Junior Galette threw on the shoulder pads Monday for the first time as a member of the Redskins. Galette, who is recovering from a pectoral injury suffered while a member of the New Orleans Saints, participated in positional drills, but did not take part in team drills.
Check out images of rookie safety Kyshoen Jarrett during his first few months with the Washington Redskins.
-- Rookie defensive back Kyshoen Jarrett had an interception on a Kirk Cousins pass during the first 11-on-11 drills of the day. Jarrett did a nice job snagging the high, arching pass out of the air to earn the turnover. Jarrett, who was working as a cornerback on the play, was drafted this year out of Virginia Tech as a safety, but has shown progress at both positions during training camp.
-- The 1-on-1s featuring the Redskins' offensive linemen vs. the team's defensive linemen and outside linebackers produced several interesting and impressive results on Monday. Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat, for example, got beat by veteran tackle Willie Smith his first attempt, and wanted a piece of him again the very next play. Jeffcoat on his second try used a stutter step and then threw Smith out of the way with his right arm to get to the quarterback.
-- Chris Baker made a nice move to get by center/guard Tyler Larsen, and, of course, Baker let everyone know it, doing the "airplane" dance all the way back to the rest of his defensive teammates after the play.
-- Jason Hatcher continues to display extremely violent and quick hands. He did just that to get by first-year guard Bryce Quigley in 1-on-1s.
-- Trent Murphy is stout against the run, and continues to develop as a pass rusher at the NFL level. He showed off what he's been learning on one play against first-string right tackle Morgan Moses, using both of his hands to punch the lineman in the chest to get separation and earn a pathway straight to the quarterback.
-- In his first day back on the practice field, Smith made a nice move on Tom Compton in 1-on-1s, drawing praise from head coach Jay Gruden.
-- The third time was the charm for outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan against three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams. After not getting close to the quarterback his first two tries against Williams, Kerrigan utilized a bull rush technique to put Williams into the quarterback's lap on his third such attempt.
-- In the second round of 11-on-11s, defensive coordinator Joe Barry used a variety of blitz packages to try to puzzle the Redskins' offense and quarterback Robert Griffin III. On the first play from the offense's 35-yard line, Barry sent Kerrigan and Murphy in on stunts, and Murphy quickly got into Griffin III's face, forcing an errant pass that sailed out of bounds. Also close to the quarterback on the play was middle linebacker Keenan Robinson.
-- Defensive end Stephen Paea and safety Duke Ihenacho brought the noise to Griffin III's right side a few plays later, combining for a would-be combo sack of the quarterback, who was allowed to finish he play and get a "completion" down the field.
-- Jeffcoat, who has been having a strong camp, was being evaluated by team trainers during 11-on-11s with what looked like a left side injury. The team put Dyshawn Davis, and later Houston Bates, opposite Preston Smith the rest of the way for the No. 2 defense.
-- Also sitting out for precautionary reasons (head) during the latter part of practice was Keenan Robinson. Rookie Martrell Spaight was Robinson's replacement with the No. 1 defense, calling the plays in the huddle. Will Compton, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury.
--Terrance Plummer had a nice reaction in coverage to disrupt a swing pass to running back Trey Williams. Plummer would've popped Williams for a huge loss on the play.
-- Along with plenty of blitzes, the Redskins' defense was also practicing lots of quick subs while the offense worked on the move-the-ball drill. With the first preseason game on Thursday, these are the sort of things the team needs to shore up before the games start counting to avoid costly penalties.
-- Despite Culliver and Hall returning to the practice field on Monday, backup cornerbacks Justin Rogers and Deshazor Everett were still getting reps with the first-team defense late during 11-on-11s. You'd figure both guys will get plenty of playing time Thursday vs. the Browns in Cleveland.
SPECIAL TEAMS:
-- Kai Forbath stood out in a field goal competition at the end of practice, nailing 4 of his 4 attempts, with conversions from 34, 36, 43 and 45 yards.
-- Ty Long, meanwhile, wasn't far behind, hitting 3-of-4 kicks (made from 38, missed wide left from 40, and then made from 46 and 48). His longest conversions had plenty of distance left in them when they broke the plane of the cross bar.
