Practice Notes: 2015 #SkinsCamp, Day 5

-- Several defensive linemen swatted some low passes down during 11-on-11 drills including Frank Kearse and Chris Baker. It'll be interesting to see how this defensive line performs this season, especially with Joe Barry wanting them to lead the way for an aggressive unit.

-- Safety Trenton Robinson would have possibly recorded two sacks during red zone action, as he was aggressive in getting to Kirk Cousins. Lots of movement for the secondary under first-year coach Perry Fewell.

--Preston Smith really shined in 1-on-1 drills against fellow rookie Takoby Cofield, moving him around with ease on back-to-back plays. Chris Baker liked what he saw, shouting out "Take off his tennis shoes, too!"

-- During the first 11-on-11 drills, several of the lesser-known linebackers made plays in the backfield including Alonzo Highsmith and Houston Bates. Bates also maneuvered around Chase Dixon for another solid play in the backfield. Like Will Compton did a few years ago, could Bates make either the active roster or practice squad as a rookie? We'll find out.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

-- In the second-team offense's final two-minute drive, the Redskins were stalled at their own 37-yard line. Gruden sent out kicker Kai Forbath to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which he missed wide left. Gruden called a "too many men on the field" penalty on the defense on that kick, but Forbath's next attempt from 49 yards was also wide left.

-- Rookie kicker Ty Long shined in a field goal competition at the end of practice, going 5-of-5, making his kicks from 33, 35, 39, 42 and 45 yards. Forbath, meanwhile, converted 2-of-3 kicks, hitting from 37 and 38 and missing from 45.

