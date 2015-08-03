Practice Notes: 2015 #SkinsCamp, Day 5

Redskins.com's Andrew Walker and Stephen Czarda break down the key plays and highlights from Day 5 of the Washington Redskins' 2015 training camp in Richmond, Va.*
OFFENSE:
The Washington Redskins conducted their fifth day of training camp walkthrough practices Monday, August 3, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
-- The biggest takeaway from Monday's practice was the performance of the offense and quarterback Robert Griffin III in the 2-minute drill. Griffin III completed 8-of-8 passes for 80 yards, including a drive-ending three-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ryan Grant. Griffin III completed passes to six receivers on the play: DeSean Jackson (8 yards), Chris Thompson (4 yards), Jordan Reed (3 yards), Grant (14 and 3 yards), Niles Paul (6 and 35 yards) and Alfred Morris (5 yards). Griffin III might've been over the line of scrimmage on his shovel pass to Thompson – defensive end Jason Hatcher certainly thought so – but the precision and the accuracy displayed by the fourth-year quarterback on the drive was impressive.
-- Monday's afternoon session was the first fully-padded practice for the Redskins this year – which includes shoulder pads and padded pants – and, on a cruel note, it was the hottest practice so far. The heat didn't appear to bother any players, who are always taken care of by the team's training and equipment staffs. The players were wearing the white game pants with the burgundy and gold piping down the side.
-- The three main offensive starters who had veterans days off on Sunday – DeSean Jackson, Trent Williams and Kory Lichtensteiger – were back and fully practicing on Monday. Williams continued his dominating ways in 1-on-1 drills against the pass rushers by offering up pancakes to both Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith. The Oklahoma product is a three-time Pro Bowler, and after cutting down his weight this offseason, is looking as good as ever for the Redskins this season.
-- With rookie running back Matt Jones sitting out Monday's practice with a sore knee, Thompson appeared to get a bulk of the carries as the team's No. 2 running back behind Morris, followed by Silas Redd Jr. Thompson was used as a decoy on one play in particular, when Griffin III and the Florida State product executed a perfect play action attempt, leaving Griffin III sprinting to his right, where he dumped off a last-second pass to Pierre Garçon just before getting to the sideline.
-- Brandon Scherff had a nice practice for the Redskins on Monday. One on play in particular, he utilized one hand to keep linebacker Trevardo Williams at bay, drawing praise from offensive line coach Bill Callahan. "Nice job!" he yelled. "I like what I see."
-- Trey Williams is listed at 5-foot-7, but he's not scared to put his helmet in a defender's chest. Working primarily with the second-team offense, the running back was inserted on a third-down situation during 11-on-11 drills and took on a blitzing Martrell Spaight. Williams held off Spaight and Kirk Cousins was given enough time to deliver a completion down field.
-- Garçon was seen doing what he does best on Monday – collecting yards after the catch. He took one throw in particular from Cousins vs. the second team defense, made one move, and sprinted down the left sideline for a 40-yard gain.
-- Tight end Chase Dixon made an impressive one-handed catch in traffic on a touch pass from Cousins in 11-on-11, making sure to see the ball in while spinning after a couple bobbles. Dixon, a Central Arkansas product, was signed to the Redskins' practice squad last November, and could be potential practice squad candidate once again this year.
DEFENSE:
-- After a day off yesterday, veterans DeAngelo Hall, Ryan Kerrigan and Jason Hatcher returned to practice on Monday. Chris Culliver, however, was out. Once again during 1-on-1 drills, Kerrigan and Trent Williams were the must-see matchup. Just like Saturday, Williams once again bested Kerrigan, overpowering rather quickly. Kerrigan did, however, showcase his skills by pushing Brandon Scherff as the rookie simply couldn't hold his ground.
-- Cornerback David Amerson appeared to suffer an injury to his shoulder after diving to the ground while covering wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a deep ball from Robert Griffin III. There's no immediate word about Amerson's diagnosis or his status, but DaMon Cromartie-Smith -- listed as a safety -- was seen getting reps at cornerback after Amerson's departure. With injuries to Bashaud Breeland (knee; out 4 to 6 weeks) and Tevin Mitchel (shoulder; likely out for the season), the Redskins' secondary has taken an early blow to its depth.
-- Dashon Goldson really showed his football IQ and awareness throughout the day, but especially on screen plays, as the safety twice was right at the receiver targeted for the quick play.
-- Kyshoen Jarrett isn't the biggest player on the defense, standing at just six feet tall, but that doesn't mean he can't make some big tackles. After standing up Matt Jones in practice the other day, the Virginia Tech product did the same to Silas Redd Jr. on Monday. Yes, in training camp they're just wrap-up plays, but he's still showing what he can do.
-- The versatile rookie also played some slot and made perhaps the biggest player for the defense during two-minute action, as he broke up a pass intended for Evan Spencer right near the goal line on a 3rd-and-1 play.
-- Several defensive linemen swatted some low passes down during 11-on-11 drills including Frank Kearse and Chris Baker. It'll be interesting to see how this defensive line performs this season, especially with Joe Barry wanting them to lead the way for an aggressive unit.
-- Safety Trenton Robinson would have possibly recorded two sacks during red zone action, as he was aggressive in getting to Kirk Cousins. Lots of movement for the secondary under first-year coach Perry Fewell.
--Preston Smith really shined in 1-on-1 drills against fellow rookie Takoby Cofield, moving him around with ease on back-to-back plays. Chris Baker liked what he saw, shouting out "Take off his tennis shoes, too!"
-- During the first 11-on-11 drills, several of the lesser-known linebackers made plays in the backfield including Alonzo Highsmith and Houston Bates. Bates also maneuvered around Chase Dixon for another solid play in the backfield. Like Will Compton did a few years ago, could Bates make either the active roster or practice squad as a rookie? We'll find out.
SPECIAL TEAMS:
-- In the second-team offense's final two-minute drive, the Redskins were stalled at their own 37-yard line. Gruden sent out kicker Kai Forbath to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which he missed wide left. Gruden called a "too many men on the field" penalty on the defense on that kick, but Forbath's next attempt from 49 yards was also wide left.
-- Rookie kicker Ty Long shined in a field goal competition at the end of practice, going 5-of-5, making his kicks from 33, 35, 39, 42 and 45 yards. Forbath, meanwhile, converted 2-of-3 kicks, hitting from 37 and 38 and missing from 45.
