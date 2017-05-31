Practice Notes: 2017 OTAs, Day 5

--On a side note, while wide receiver Josh Doctson participated throughout individual drills but not unit work. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said the decision was not due to injury.

--I spent some of the individual drills watching tight ends coach Wes Phillips run through some drills with his group. They mostly involved an emphasis on balance and footwork, as players would run before pausing on one leg and then cutting into a route break to catch a toss. Sprinkle got some praise from Phillips as he worked to refine his steps as a pass catcher.

--The running backs group spent time focusing on pass blocking like last week, this time drilling on how to defend an edge rusher's spin move. Rookie Samaje Perine took a little adjusting to this as did Keith Marshall, but both have looked sharp during scrimmages. Perine, who also spent a little time filling in at the fullback position when it's been called, took a handoff to the left and made a decisive cut to find a hole and burst through the secondary. It's challenging to see how that will translate when the players suit up in pads, but he seems to have good vision thus far.

--In the first 11-on-11 session, quarterback Trent Williams connected with Terrelle Pryor Sr. for about a 60-yard touchdown (the challenge has been trying not to underthrow balls to him because his long strides make it seem as if he is slower) but he overthrew wide receiver Brian Quick on a fly route down the sideline on the next play as the offense worked on some deep patterns.

--During 7-on-7 reps, tight end Vernon Davis caught a touchdown pass in between defenders. A few plays later, Cousins missed Pryor on a pass into the end zone, throwing it above his hands, just out of reach into some tight coverage. As Cousins learns more about how to utilize Pryor's height, you can foresee these types of passes into coverage coming out more positively.

--One thing that was also noticeable on some of these drives was Cousins' cadence at the line, which was able to spark a couple of encroachment penalties.

--At the end of practice, the offense tried some hurry-up to drive down the length of the field. The first team ran 10 plays that culminated in a Niles Paul touchdown. The drive was highlighted by a short pass that running back Chris Thompson corralled and tallied a quick 30 yards, catching the defense off guard.

--The second team didn't have quite the same success, mostly a result of the offensive line struggling to keep blockers out of Colt McCoy's face. McCoy did needle a beautiful pass over the middle to tight end Derek Carrier to continue the drive, which eventually settled for a field goal.

(Jake Kring-Schreifels)

Defense: