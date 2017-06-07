Practice Notes: 2017 OTAs, Day 9

Redskins.com's Stephen Czarda and Jake Kring-Schreifels break down the key plays and highlights from Day 9 of Washington Redskins 2017 OTAs.
Offense:
--The Redskins ended Wednesday's OTA session a few minutes earlier after first-year tackle Kevin Bowen suffered an "ankle" injury during the final set of 11-on-11 drills. Bowen was playing left tackle for the first-team offense when quarterback Trent Williams hit tight end Vernon Davis for a long touchdown throw. The 23-year-old was signed as a college free agent out of East Central (Okla.) University last year, but spent the season on Injured Reserve.
Check out images from the Washington Redskins' offense during their ninth day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
--Bowen and Vinston Painter were alternating reps at left tackle with the first-team offense as Trent Williams remains back in Texas preparing for the season and Ty Nsekhe wasn't participating in team drills.
--Along with Williams once again being away from team headquarters, tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley weren't at Wednesday's OTA session. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expects all three to return to the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., for next week's mandatory minicamp.
--Even with Reed working out on his own terms, the Redskins' depth at tight end was evident on Wednesday. Davis – who re-signed with the Redskins in the offseason – was perhaps Washington's most productive offensive player on the day, catching a pair of touchdown passes from Cousins during unit drills. After a difficult midseason trade from the San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos in 2015, Davis experienced a bounce back season with the Redskins in 2016 as the 33-year-old caught 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns. Derek Carrier, meanwhile, made an acrobatic one-handed catch during the first set of 11-on-11 drills. Carrier spent all of last offseason rehabbing from a December 2015 torn ACL and MCL. Along with Reed, Davis and Carrier, the Redskins also have Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle and Manasseh Garner on the 90-man roster.
--Wide receiver Josh Doctson returned to unit drills after being held out of that portion of last week's open media OTA session. But the second-year wideout flashed his skills as a pass catcher on his first target from Colt McCoy, reaching back and extending to grab a juggling catch over fellow 2016 draft pick Jonathan Allen.
(Stephen Czarda)
Defense:
--For the third consecutive week, the Redskins' first team defense remained mostly the same. Su'a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger Sr. patrolled the top of the field along with cornerbacks Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland, while Will Compton and Mason Foster held down inside linebacker for the first few snaps (Zach Brown eventually subbed in for Foster). Rushing the quarterback remained Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan at outside linebacker, before Junior Galette got an opportunity to sub in for Kerrigan. Joey Mbu still led the first team at nose tackle, bookended this time by Ziggy Hood and Matt Ioannidis.
Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their ninth day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
--The second half of practice belonged to the defense, which showed early signs of the aggression players have talked about utilizing in Greg Manusky's new scheme. For three consecutive plays, the defensive line got good pressure and collapsed the pocket on Cousins, who was forced into an overthrown pass and twice sprinted upfield to avoid a sack.
--It's challenging to judge the net product of these kinds of sequences because the defense isn't allowed to tackle, but the occasional blitz in nickel formation was enough to stress the offensive line enough to pressure Cousins into quicker decisions.
--The much-buzzed about Nico Marley had a nice moment during practice, splitting through a gap in the line and meeting running back Keith Marshall in the backfield for what would have been a sure tackle for loss. Head coach Jay Gruden got excited for the 5-foot-8 Tulane product and gave him a couple pats on the back.
--Junior Galette made a nice read and wrap of a running back that earned a chest bump from linebacker Zach Brown. Gruden loved the play but then yelled, "don't hurt yourself, Junior," as he came down from his celebration. After two torn Achilles heels, anything extra following the play the Redskins would like to limit.
--Among those not participating, DeAngelo Hall, Montae Nicholson and Fabian Moreau continued to pump the bicycle and rowing machines for their rehab while linebacker Houston Bates worked on the step ladder. Linebacker Martrell Spaight has also been standing to the side due to the same shoulder injury had last year, which Gruden clarified after practice.
(Jake Kring-Schreifels)
Special teams:
--The kickoff unit worked on onside kicks today. The most notable part of this was wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on the field for the hands team.
--Dustin Hopkins was perfect on his few field goals at the end of practice, cutting his usual session short for the team to run wind sprints.
(Jake Kring-Schreifels)