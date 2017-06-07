Practice Notes: 2017 OTAs, Day 9

--Bowen and Vinston Painter were alternating reps at left tackle with the first-team offense as Trent Williams remains back in Texas preparing for the season and Ty Nsekhe wasn't participating in team drills.

--Along with Williams once again being away from team headquarters, tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley weren't at Wednesday's OTA session. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expects all three to return to the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., for next week's mandatory minicamp.

--Even with Reed working out on his own terms, the Redskins' depth at tight end was evident on Wednesday. Davis – who re-signed with the Redskins in the offseason – was perhaps Washington's most productive offensive player on the day, catching a pair of touchdown passes from Cousins during unit drills. After a difficult midseason trade from the San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos in 2015, Davis experienced a bounce back season with the Redskins in 2016 as the 33-year-old caught 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns. Derek Carrier, meanwhile, made an acrobatic one-handed catch during the first set of 11-on-11 drills. Carrier spent all of last offseason rehabbing from a December 2015 torn ACL and MCL. Along with Reed, Davis and Carrier, the Redskins also have Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle and Manasseh Garner on the 90-man roster.

--Wide receiver Josh Doctson returned to unit drills after being held out of that portion of last week's open media OTA session. But the second-year wideout flashed his skills as a pass catcher on his first target from Colt McCoy, reaching back and extending to grab a juggling catch over fellow 2016 draft pick Jonathan Allen.

(Stephen Czarda)

Defense: