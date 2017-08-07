Practice Notes: 2017 #SkinsCamp, Day 10

--Rookie wide receiver James Quick also caught a pair of passes during the third-down period, as the Louisville product tries to make a push for an active roster spot. Quick caught 126 passes for 2,032 yards with 14 receiving touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinals.

--Tight end Niles Paul was the most targeted played for Cousins on Monday, catching a handful of passes as he split time with Vernon Davis with the first-team offense. Both players caught touchdown passes on fourth-and-goal situations during the last period of the afternoon. Again, while Jordan Reed remains the No. 1 option at tight end, both Paul and Davis have shown why the team has considerable depth at the position.

--Tackle Ty Nsekhe worked some with the first-team offense at right tackle, but Morgan Moses was suited up and did participate in some drills. Nsekhe, of course, has started six games at left tackle over the last two seasons but serves as Washington's primary swing tackle.

--Speaking of the offensive line, the second unit was anchored by a trio of rookies, as Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis served as the guards while Chase Roullier was the center. Arie Kouandjio and Isaiah Williams were the third-team guards and Ronald Patrick at center. During his final 1-on-1 rep in pass rush drills, Kalis stood up first-round pick Jonathan Allen. Later in 11-on-11s, the Michigan product did a nice job picking up a corner blitz from Joshua Holsey.

(Stephen Czarda)

Defense: