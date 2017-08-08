Practice Notes: 2017 #SkinsCamp, Day 11

--Later in the session, veteran safety Will Blackmon got his hands on a deep pass attempt for rookie wide receiver Robert Davis and second-year cornerback Jonathan Allen broke up a pass on a third down attempt during the two-minute drill.

--During the last period of practice, the third-team offense was tasked with scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 left on the clock. After being pressured to throw the ball away on the first play of the drive, quarterback Nate Sudfeld marched the offense down the field and all the way to inside the 10-yard line. But with its back against the wall, the defensive unit held strong before stopping the offense on a fourth down attempt when 6-foot-7 linebacker Lynden Trail swatted down a pass off a three-step drop from Sudfeld.

--To once again prove that defensive line coach Jim Tomsula isn't concerned with a depth chart just yet, the first three defensive lineman on the field for 11-on-11 drills were Stacy McGee, Phil Taylor and Matt Ioannidis. Ioannidis is listed as third-team defensive end on the unofficial depth chart but has been working against the first-team defensive line quite a bit in the last few practices. Also, Joey Mbu got some run at defensive end even though he's listed at nose tackle on the depth chart. This has been and will continue to be a recurring theme over the next few weeks.

--While the Redskins continue to mix and match Will Compton, Mason Foster and Zach Brown as the inside linebackers with the first-team defense, Nico Marley and Josh Harvey-Clemons got some play with the second-team defense. And when Compton and Brown were featured in the first set of red zone defense drills, Foster and Harvey-Clemons were paired together for the first time in camp.

--Finally, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said both Fabian Moreau (pectoral) and Montae Nicholson (labrum) are among the players who will not dress for Thursday's game against the Ravens. Both have been participants in individual drills but have been held out of unit work. Gruden said the goal is to ramp up their workloads next week.

(Stephen Czarda)

Special Teams:

--With Jamison Crowder ruled out of the game against Baltimore, Kendall Fuller -- who is listed as the No. 3 punt returner on the unofficial depth chart -- was the first to line up deep on punt returns Tuesday. Fuller returned nine punts in practice but didn't tallying any during his rookie season.

--Dustin Hopkins nailed all three of his field goal attempts including a 50-plus-yard attempt with ease.