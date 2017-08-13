Practice Notes: 2017 #SkinsCamp, Day 13

Redskins.com's Stephen Czarda and Jake Kring-Schreifels break down the key plays and highlights from Day 13 of the Washington Redskins' 2017 training camp in Richmond, Va.
Offense:
--Head coach Jay Gruden was happy with the way the team responded to its preseason opening loss to the Ravens by playing more physical during Saturday and Sunday practices, which concluded training camp in Richmond, Va. That was particularly on display Sunday during team drills, in which there was a noticeable difference in the way the running backs ran with the
The Washington Redskins offense conducted their thirteenth day of training camp practice Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
ball. After Gruden expressed some disappointment with the way Samaje Perine performed on Thursday, being timid in the backfield, he came out explosive attacking the line of scrimmage. Perine made decisions more authoritatively, as did Rob Kelley, both of whom had good pacing in the way they kept their feet moving as they determined their routes. Mack Brown also showed some of that aggressiveness, busting through gaps using his speed to break into the second level with ease.
--Among the players that remained in street clothes for the final practice were wide receivers Josh Doctson (who may miss another 4-5 days), Maurice Harris and Jamison Crowder, the latter of which did participate in 1-on-1 drills and 7-on-7 drills, and looks almost healthy enough to return from the hamstring that has bugged him for the last week and a half.
--In 1-on-1's, both quarterback Trent Williams and Colt McCoy made some pretty throws to receivers on a variety of routes near the end zone. Crowder caught a great back shoulder fade and then grabbed another closer to the back boundary just out of the reach of D.J. Swearinger. The free safety congratulated Crowder on the route and gave props to Cousins, yelling, "Good ball 8!" Cousins, replying, yelled, "Yeah, I like you, man." It was a very Cousins-appropriate response, as was his fist pump celebration after hitting wide receiver Matt Hazel for a deep pass down the sideline during 7-on-7 drills.
--Hazel also caught the very next pass – this time after a break – when the team moved to red zone drills. Cousins zipped a pass just out of reach of cornerback Josh Norman on a crossing route, and Hazel got the best of his Coastal Carolina teammate as he dove into the end zone. Cousins later found Ryan Grant in the back of the end zone for a touchdown after looking him off and firing a pass in between three defenders, arguably his best pass of the day. Another part of these drills, which Cousins doesn't like to waste, is quarterback scrambling, which the team hopes Cousins can do a little more of when a play breaks down right away. That Cousins has been doing this more suggests his comfort and spacial awareness. In this particular instance, he hit Hazel in the end zone for a touchdown after running back and forth for a period of time, which the defense claims would have resulted in a sack.
--The team ended camp with a two-minute drill that showed off more of the team's urgency and desire to finish camp with solid effort. Starting around the offense's own 30-yard line, Cousins' first pass effectively rendered the drill useless, connecting on a deep-ball to tight end Vernon Davis, who ran to safety untouched for a touchdown. Gruden wanted to simulate more, so Davis hustled back and the team operated in hurry-up from midfield. Cousins completed his next three passes and looked sharp as the team entered the red zone but couldn't get past the goal line. McCoy and the second team started out with several crisp passes until he threw an interception over wide receiver Brian Quick's arms, ending practice.
(Jake Kring-Schreifels)
Defense:
--This year's training camp concluded with an interception by Quinton Dunbar during a two-minute drill for the offense. On the play, quarterback Colt McCoy tried to hit Brian Quick on a deep pass but overthrew the veteran wide receiver before Dunbar picked it off. With Fabian Moreau returning from his rehab for a torn pectoral this week, the cornerbacks room is now even more competitive. Plays like the one Dunbar made Sunday could ensure that he has a role on gamedays this season.
--Speaking of Moreau, he registered a diving pass defensed on a ball thrown 25 yards down the field by quarterback Nate Sudfeld. On the play, Sudfeld dropped back and tried to locate rookie wide receiver Zach Pascal in the middle of the field. But Moreau remained in-stride with Pascal before diving to get a hand on the football and knock it away.
--Linebacker Preston Smith returned to practice on Sunday, participating in individual drills as he works his way back from an ankle injury. The Mississippi State product, however, was a spectator during unit work as Lynden Trail worked opposite Ryan Kerrigan.
--During 1-on-1s, second-year cornerback Jonathan Allen tallied an interception that got the defensive backs fired up. Wide receiver Ryan Grant tried to run an out route in the front of the end zone, but as he cut towards the pylon Fuller jumped the throw and picked off the pass.
--For the first time during training camp, rookie linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons got some run against the first-team offense alongside Mason Foster. Harvey-Clemons has been working with Nico Marley, mostly with the second-team defense but sometimes the third-team defense as well.
(Stephen Czarda)
Special Teams:
--Not much in the way of special teams on Sunday outside of the normal action during the periods designated for the facet of the game.
(Stephen Czarda)