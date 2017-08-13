Practice Notes: 2017 #SkinsCamp, Day 13

ball. After Gruden expressed some disappointment with the way Samaje Perine performed on Thursday, being timid in the backfield, he came out explosive attacking the line of scrimmage. Perine made decisions more authoritatively, as did Rob Kelley, both of whom had good pacing in the way they kept their feet moving as they determined their routes. Mack Brown also showed some of that aggressiveness, busting through gaps using his speed to break into the second level with ease.

--Among the players that remained in street clothes for the final practice were wide receivers Josh Doctson (who may miss another 4-5 days), Maurice Harris and Jamison Crowder, the latter of which did participate in 1-on-1 drills and 7-on-7 drills, and looks almost healthy enough to return from the hamstring that has bugged him for the last week and a half.

--In 1-on-1's, both quarterback Trent Williams and Colt McCoy made some pretty throws to receivers on a variety of routes near the end zone. Crowder caught a great back shoulder fade and then grabbed another closer to the back boundary just out of the reach of D.J. Swearinger. The free safety congratulated Crowder on the route and gave props to Cousins, yelling, "Good ball 8!" Cousins, replying, yelled, "Yeah, I like you, man." It was a very Cousins-appropriate response, as was his fist pump celebration after hitting wide receiver Matt Hazel for a deep pass down the sideline during 7-on-7 drills.

--Hazel also caught the very next pass – this time after a break – when the team moved to red zone drills. Cousins zipped a pass just out of reach of cornerback Josh Norman on a crossing route, and Hazel got the best of his Coastal Carolina teammate as he dove into the end zone. Cousins later found Ryan Grant in the back of the end zone for a touchdown after looking him off and firing a pass in between three defenders, arguably his best pass of the day. Another part of these drills, which Cousins doesn't like to waste, is quarterback scrambling, which the team hopes Cousins can do a little more of when a play breaks down right away. That Cousins has been doing this more suggests his comfort and spacial awareness. In this particular instance, he hit Hazel in the end zone for a touchdown after running back and forth for a period of time, which the defense claims would have resulted in a sack.

--The team ended camp with a two-minute drill that showed off more of the team's urgency and desire to finish camp with solid effort. Starting around the offense's own 30-yard line, Cousins' first pass effectively rendered the drill useless, connecting on a deep-ball to tight end Vernon Davis, who ran to safety untouched for a touchdown. Gruden wanted to simulate more, so Davis hustled back and the team operated in hurry-up from midfield. Cousins completed his next three passes and looked sharp as the team entered the red zone but couldn't get past the goal line. McCoy and the second team started out with several crisp passes until he threw an interception over wide receiver Brian Quick's arms, ending practice.

(Jake Kring-Schreifels)

Defense: