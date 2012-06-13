Practice Notes: Day 2 Veteran Mini-Camp





Earlier this afternoon, the Redskins held their second and final mini-camp practice at Redskins Park, in the ninth and final week of offseason workouts.

The team was in high spirits as the coaches pitted offense vs. defense in a series of full-team drills. Whereas the offense enjoyed a degree of success over the defense yesterday, it was the defense's turn to dominate today.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Chase Minnifield stood out again today, jumping routes and tipping passes incomplete. He earned praise from his position coach, coordinator and head coach, who each marveled at their fortune in landing him after the draft.

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall turned in another strong performance as well, picking off quarterback Robert Griffin III near the end of practice. He followed his catch with a cartwheel and backflip back to the defensive sidelines.

The offensive play of the day went to tight end Niles Paul, who split three defenders on a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run from quarterback Rex Grossman. Paul was even with the defenders at the time of his reception, but left linebackers Ryan Kerrigan, London Fletcher and safety Madieu Williams in his wake.

Redskins receiver Joshua Morgan displayed an impressive catching radius, making good adjustments on off-target passes.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins made two impressive completions on the run, once hitting Aldrick Robinson for a 20-yard touchdown across his body.

The special teams workout was highlighted by Sav Rocca booming 60-plus yard punts downfield into the breeze. His hangtime ranged from mid-upper four seconds.

Also on special teams, the Redskins had Brandon Banks, Brian Hernandez, Richard Crawford and Santana Moss trying their hands at kickoffs from the JUGS machine.

Head coach Mike Shanahan reported after practice that tight end Chris Cooley could have practiced, but did not due to a slightly tweaked hamstring. Receiver Leonard Hankerson was likewise able to practice, but was held out as precaution to his surgically-repaired hip. Both will be ready to go by training camp.

