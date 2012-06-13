 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice Notes: Day 2 Veteran Mini-Camp

Jun 13, 2012 at 09:56 AM
Team_OTAs.JPG


Earlier this afternoon, the Redskins held their second and final mini-camp practice at Redskins Park, in the ninth and final week of offseason workouts.

The team was in high spirits as the coaches pitted offense vs. defense in a series of full-team drills. Whereas the offense enjoyed a degree of success over the defense yesterday, it was the defense's turn to dominate today.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Chase Minnifield stood out again today, jumping routes and tipping passes incomplete.  He earned praise from his position coach, coordinator and head coach, who each marveled at their fortune in landing him after the draft.

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall turned in another strong performance as well, picking off quarterback Robert Griffin III near the end of practice.  He followed his catch with a cartwheel and backflip back to the defensive sidelines.

The offensive play of the day went to tight end Niles Paul, who split three defenders on a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run from quarterback Rex Grossman.  Paul was even with the defenders at the time of his reception, but left linebackers Ryan Kerrigan, London Fletcher and safety Madieu Williams in his wake.

Redskins receiver Joshua Morgan displayed an impressive catching radius, making good adjustments on off-target passes.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins made two impressive completions on the run, once hitting Aldrick Robinson for a 20-yard touchdown across his body.

The special teams workout was highlighted by Sav Rocca booming 60-plus yard punts downfield into the breeze.  His hangtime ranged from mid-upper four seconds.

Also on special teams, the Redskins had Brandon Banks, Brian Hernandez, Richard Crawford and Santana Moss trying their hands at kickoffs from the JUGS machine.

Head coach Mike Shanahan reported after practice that tight end Chris Cooley could have practiced, but did not due to a slightly tweaked hamstring.  Receiver Leonard Hankerson was likewise able to practice, but was held out as precaution to his surgically-repaired hip.  Both will be ready to go by training camp.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.
news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.
news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.
Advertising