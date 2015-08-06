Prognosis Good For DeAngelo Hall, DeSean Jackson

Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (shoulder) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (groin) each suffered injuries Thursday in the first joint 2015 training camp practice with the Houston Texans.*
The Washington Redskins' training camp injury woes at the cornerback position continued on Thursday, while the team also had another scare when its marquee playmaker went down and did not return after suffering a shoulder injury.
The Washington Redskins conducted their seventh training camp practice Thursday, August 6, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond Va.
But, fortunately for the Redskins, the long-term prognosis for both cornerback DeAngelo Hall – who tweaked his groin – and DeSean Jackson – who sprained his shoulder – is good, head coach Jay Gruden said.
Jackson was the first player to go down. On the very first play of the team's 1-on-1 session against the Houston Texans' cornerbacks, Jackson went deep to catch a well-placed pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Upon making the catch, Jackson's momentum carried him out of bounds, where he landed on his right shoulder near a tackling sled on the sideline.
The prognosis was an AC sprain.
"He just landed on it," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "It might be one, two weeks."
After going inside the facility at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center for further evaluation, Jackson returned to the Redskins' sideline and did not participate in practice the rest of the day.
Hall's injury occurred as he attempted to cover a Texans wide receiver during 11-on-11 drills. After quickly trying to change directions, the veteran cornerback said he tweaked his groin.
"Just a route, man," Hall told reporters after Thursday's practice. "The receiver was running the route, had a real good break on it and I went to break on it and just got outside the framework of my body and just kind of slipped a little bit."
Hall, who had to be helped off the field, looked as though he was ready to return to practice a few minutes later, but was held out of the remainder of the session.
He said most people feared he had injured his Achilles again, which is what ended his season during the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
Gruden confirmed Hall is "day-to-day."
"We'll run some tests and learn what the issue is," Hall said. "I don't think it's anything too major – but definitely enough for me to have to limp off."
Hall's injury adds fuel to the fire at the cornerback position for the Redskins, which has been hit hard by the injury bug during training camp. Already the team has seen three other expected contributors – Bashaud Breeland (strained MCL), Tevin Mitchel (torn labrum) and David Amerson (sprained AC joint) – go down with injuries.
Breeland is expected to return no sooner than Week 2 of the regular season, Mitchel – who was waived by the team with an injury designation and could return – could miss the entire season and Amerson is day-to-day.
The team in recent days has signed three free agent cornerbacks: Deshazor Everett, DreQuan Hoskey and Bryan McCann. Also on the roster at cornerback are projected starter Chris Culliver, veteran Justin Rogers and first-year players Tajh Hasson and Trey Wolfe.
