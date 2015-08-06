Prognosis Good For DeAngelo Hall, DeSean Jackson

Hall, who had to be helped off the field, looked as though he was ready to return to practice a few minutes later, but was held out of the remainder of the session.

He said most people feared he had injured his Achilles again, which is what ended his season during the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Gruden confirmed Hall is "day-to-day."

"We'll run some tests and learn what the issue is," Hall said. "I don't think it's anything too major – but definitely enough for me to have to limp off."

Hall's injury adds fuel to the fire at the cornerback position for the Redskins, which has been hit hard by the injury bug during training camp. Already the team has seen three other expected contributors – Bashaud Breeland (strained MCL), Tevin Mitchel (torn labrum) and David Amerson (sprained AC joint) – go down with injuries.

Breeland is expected to return no sooner than Week 2 of the regular season, Mitchel – who was waived by the team with an injury designation and could return – could miss the entire season and Amerson is day-to-day.

The team in recent days has signed three free agent cornerbacks: Deshazor Everett, DreQuan Hoskey and Bryan McCann. Also on the roster at cornerback are projected starter Chris Culliver, veteran Justin Rogers and first-year players Tajh Hasson and Trey Wolfe.

