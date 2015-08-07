Quinton Dunbar Makes Switch To Cornerback

At the time, Dunbar, a wide receiver, was going through a few drills with the defensive backs, as coach Perry Fewell and defensive coordinator Joe Barry looked for options after injuries plagued the cornerback position for the Redskins.

They must've liked what they saw, because on Friday when Dunbar emerged for practice, he was wearing his own burgundy No. 17 practice jersey, signifying a switch to the defensive side of the ball.

"We put him out there on 1-on-1s on receivers and he played pretty dang good," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Dunbar's switch to cornerback. "We decided to give him a chance and he was up for it."

Dunbar signed with the Redskins in May as an undrafted wide receiver out of Florida. Always a weapon catching the ball growing up -- he was a four-star recruit coming out of high school -- Dunbar caught 111 passes for 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns in his time with the Gators.

Like most rookies, however, Dunbar knew his best chance to make the Redskins' roster would be through his special teams play. The 6 foot 1, 201 pounder impressed the staff with his play especially on the punt team, blocking the flyers like a cornerback would play press coverage.

So, with injuries to the team's top four cornerbacks -- Chris Culliver, DeAngelo Hall, Bashaud Breeland and David Amerson -- the Redskins decided to take a chance on Dunbar on defense.

"They've seen me in some of the periods jam a few guys up, and they get excited about it," Dunbar said after Friday's practice. "The coaches see the potential, so I'm all for it."