Rashad Ross Records Late Return Touchdown

Ross grabbed the ball just inside the end zone, but with space in front of him, the Arizona State product wanted to test the Giants' special teams coverage.

Outside of a hand placed on him by Trumaine McBride near the Giants' sideline, Ross sliced his way through New York's unit with ease.

"First of all it was great blocks," Ross told Redskins.com. "Without the blocks nothing is possible and it shows through the game. Everyone has to do their part so it can end how it did in a touchdown. So I've got to credit all ten players for making their blocks and me just reading off their blocks and doing the best I could to score."

While the Redskins would ultimately fall to the Giants 32-21, Ross provided a spark for a special teams unit that had not recorded a kickoff return since Brandon Banks took one to the house in 2010.

Thursday's play also tied the franchise record for the longest kickoff return for touchdown.

Giants kicker Josh Brown started the game by booting the ball deep into the end zone, but as the game wore on, the distance started to shorten.

That's when Ross, who began returning kicks for the Redskins last Sunday vs. the St. Louis Rams, attacked.

"I really wasn't surprised [that the kick was returnable], because the two prior to that he was like trying to pooch it so they could get down there," Ross said. "So the two that he pooched, when they got down there I wasn't really able to make a play on it because they was already down there. But this time he actually kicked it to like the one yard line or the end zone and had time for the blocks to set up for me to make the run."

