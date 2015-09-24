News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rashad Ross Records Late Return Touchdown

Sep 24, 2015 at 05:30 PM
rashad-ross-td-giants-ap-615x255.jpg

Redskins receiver Rashad Ross showed in the preseason he's always capable of a big play, but brought it to the regular season Thursday with a 101-yard kick return touchdown vs. the Giants.

Late into the fourth quarter of the Washington Redskins' Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, Rashad Ross returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown, providing the Redskins a second touchdown in the quarter.

Redskins-Giants Highlights (2015, Week 3)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins 2015 Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants Sept. 24, 2015, at MetLife Stadium.

No Title
1 / 138
No Title
2 / 138
No Title
3 / 138
No Title
4 / 138
No Title
5 / 138
No Title
6 / 138
No Title
7 / 138
No Title
8 / 138
No Title
9 / 138
No Title
10 / 138
No Title
11 / 138
No Title
12 / 138
No Title
13 / 138
No Title
14 / 138
No Title
15 / 138
No Title
16 / 138
No Title
17 / 138
No Title
18 / 138
No Title
19 / 138
No Title
20 / 138
No Title
21 / 138
No Title
22 / 138
No Title
23 / 138
No Title
24 / 138
No Title
25 / 138
No Title
26 / 138
No Title
27 / 138
No Title
28 / 138
No Title
29 / 138
No Title
30 / 138
No Title
31 / 138
No Title
32 / 138
No Title
33 / 138
No Title
34 / 138
No Title
35 / 138
No Title
36 / 138
No Title
37 / 138
No Title
38 / 138
No Title
39 / 138
No Title
40 / 138
No Title
41 / 138
No Title
42 / 138
No Title
43 / 138
No Title
44 / 138
No Title
45 / 138
No Title
46 / 138
No Title
47 / 138
No Title
48 / 138
No Title
49 / 138
No Title
50 / 138
No Title
51 / 138
No Title
52 / 138
No Title
53 / 138
No Title
54 / 138
No Title
55 / 138
No Title
56 / 138
No Title
57 / 138
No Title
58 / 138
No Title
59 / 138
No Title
60 / 138
No Title
61 / 138
No Title
62 / 138
No Title
63 / 138
No Title
64 / 138
No Title
65 / 138
No Title
66 / 138
No Title
67 / 138
No Title
68 / 138
No Title
69 / 138
No Title
70 / 138
No Title
71 / 138
No Title
72 / 138
No Title
73 / 138
No Title
74 / 138
No Title
75 / 138
No Title
76 / 138
No Title
77 / 138
No Title
78 / 138
No Title
79 / 138
No Title
80 / 138
No Title
81 / 138
No Title
82 / 138
No Title
83 / 138
No Title
84 / 138
No Title
85 / 138
No Title
86 / 138
No Title
87 / 138
No Title
88 / 138
No Title
89 / 138
No Title
90 / 138
No Title
91 / 138
No Title
92 / 138
No Title
93 / 138
No Title
94 / 138
No Title
95 / 138
No Title
96 / 138
No Title
97 / 138
No Title
98 / 138
No Title
99 / 138
No Title
100 / 138
No Title
101 / 138
No Title
102 / 138
No Title
103 / 138
No Title
104 / 138
No Title
105 / 138
No Title
106 / 138
No Title
107 / 138
No Title
108 / 138
No Title
109 / 138
No Title
110 / 138
No Title
111 / 138
No Title
112 / 138
No Title
113 / 138
No Title
114 / 138
No Title
115 / 138
No Title
116 / 138
No Title
117 / 138
No Title
118 / 138
No Title
119 / 138
No Title
120 / 138
No Title
121 / 138
No Title
122 / 138
No Title
123 / 138
No Title
124 / 138
No Title
125 / 138
No Title
126 / 138
No Title
127 / 138
No Title
128 / 138
No Title
129 / 138
No Title
130 / 138
No Title
131 / 138
No Title
132 / 138
No Title
133 / 138
No Title
134 / 138
No Title
135 / 138
No Title
136 / 138
No Title
137 / 138
No Title
138 / 138
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ross grabbed the ball just inside the end zone, but with space in front of him, the Arizona State product wanted to test the Giants' special teams coverage.

Outside of a hand placed on him by Trumaine McBride near the Giants' sideline, Ross sliced his way through New York's unit with ease.

"First of all it was great blocks," Ross told Redskins.com. "Without the blocks nothing is possible and it shows through the game. Everyone has to do their part so it can end how it did in a touchdown. So I've got to credit all ten players for making their blocks and me just reading off their blocks and doing the best I could to score."

While the Redskins would ultimately fall to the Giants 32-21, Ross provided a spark for a special teams unit that had not recorded a kickoff return since Brandon Banks took one to the house in 2010.

Thursday's play also tied the franchise record for the longest kickoff return for touchdown.

Giants kicker Josh Brown started the game by booting the ball deep into the end zone, but as the game wore on, the distance started to shorten.

That's when Ross, who began returning kicks for the Redskins last Sunday vs. the St. Louis Rams, attacked.

"I really wasn't surprised [that the kick was returnable], because the two prior to that he was like trying to pooch it so they could get down there," Ross said. "So the two that he pooched, when they got down there I wasn't really able to make a play on it because they was already down there. But this time he actually kicked it to like the one yard line or the end zone and had time for the blocks to set up for me to make the run."

.

.

.

news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles Inactives | Week 8

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 14-7 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants Inactives | Week 7

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-16 win over the  Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons Inactives | Week 6

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears Inactives | Week 5

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 34-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles Inactives | Week 4

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bills Inactives | Week 3

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising