Reacquaint Yourself With Running Back Mack Brown

Oct 20, 2015 at 09:58 AM

Redskins Sign Running Back Mack Brown

The Washington Redskins on Monday, July 27, 2017, announced the signing of Mack Brown, a rookie free agent out of Florida.

RELATED LINKS:--Brown Caps Preseason With Touchdown
--Breeland Continues Improvement With Three Takeaways

Mack Brown is back with the Redskins.

In similar fashion to some of the team's recent practice squad acquisitions, he'll have – along with knowing the ins and outs of Redskins Park – more college teammates in Florida products Matt Jones, Quinton Dunbar and Jordan Reed to ease him back into the NFL.

Brown was signed by the Redskins on July 27 before training camp began, and saw limited time in the Redskins' first three preseason games.

In the team's final contest before the regular season, he ran the ball 13 times for a team-high 48 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. Brown was later released during cut day prior to the season beginning.

"A couple of my teammates in college like Matt [Jones], Jordan Reed and Quinton Dunbar always just tell me to play and act like you're having fun, and that's what I did this game was just have fun," Brown told Redskins.com after his last game. "You only get this chance once in a lifetime, so I'm just thankful."

Brown (5-foot-11, 214 pounds) originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Houston Texans in May. He was waived by the Texans on June 2 before being invited to Richmond, Va.

He appeared in 49 career games at Florida across the 2010-14 seasons, gaining 805 career yards on 210 rushing attempts with four rushing touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in all 12 games for Florida and served as a key member of the Gators' special teams unit.

"I'm a physical player, pretty fast. I'm quick," he said in August. "I played a lot of special teams at Florida when other backs were in the game. I played most kickoff, punt returns. I just bring in a player that helps around the field, all day long."

