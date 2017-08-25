Redskins-Bengals: Ingredients For Victory

Getting the ball just before the two-minute warning, quarterback Trent Williams marched the offense 78 yards down the field on 10 plays, capped by a four-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Jamison Crowder on a 4th-and-goal play just before halftime.

"I do think we got in a rhythm in that two-minute, which helps," Cousins said. "Plays were working and sometimes that can feed the next play. We've been pretty good when we get in a no-huddle and just have an up tempo to our offense, that's been good for us. We didn't get behind the chains. We were – I think for the most part – in second-and-medium or third-and-medium. We didn't put ourselves in a lot of tough situations of third-and-12 or third-and-15.

"I think it was good to have that drive, but we've all acknowledged that so far this preseason we haven't been good enough for what we want to do this regular season. We're excited for the chance on Sunday to start trying to put our best foot forward and put a better product on the field."

Cousins and Co. played the entire first half against the Packers and it could be the same case this Sunday against the Bengals, as is normally the case for the third preseason game.

One way in which Washington could get into a better flow is through the hands of wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. In the first two preseason games, Pryor has caught one pass for 11 yards on three targets.

This week the pair stayed out at practice 30 minutes after it was completed to work on their timing.

"As soon as we got done with practice, I came over to Kirk and I was like 'Hey, let's get this route,' and he was like 'Man, you read my mind. I was about to grab you,'" Pryor said. "We started hitting it and then we started clicking and making it work and we started hitting them every time."