Redskins Bring Back Brown





The Redskins have re-signed free agent offensive tackle Jammal Brown, head coach Mike Shanahan confirmed on Monday.

Brown immediately moves in as the presumptive starter at right tackle, solidifying the offensive line.

"It's great to have Jammal back," Shanahan said. "To have him back healthy and familiar with our system, it feels very, very good."

Brown said several other teams were interested in his services but he liked the opportunity that Washington offered.

"I knew they wanted to bring me back, but my agent had some other teams interested," he said. "At the end of the day, this is where I felt most comfortable."

Brown started 14 games at right tackle for the Redskins last year. He was returning from hip surgery that sidelined him all of 2009.

As the hip improved, so did Brown.

"I became my old self," he said. "I started to be the old me."

Added Shanahan: "I thought he played his best football in the second half of the season."

Brown originally joined the Redskins in a June 2010 trade with the New Orleans Saints.

With the Saints, Brown started 58 games – including 13 as a rookie – for the Saints from 2005-09. He played mostly left tackle for the Saints and earned two Pro Bowl berths at the position.

With Brown back at right tackle, the Redskins have three-fifths of their starting offensive line returning this season – and that doesn't count Will Montgomery who started six games at right guard but now is expected to start at center.

Brown said he does not feel any lingering effects from the hip surgery. During the lockout earlier this year, he worked with athletic trainers in Oklahoma to make sure he was rehabbing correctly.