Redskins-Cardinals: Ingredients For Victory

"[Johnson's] one of the top backs whether he's running the ball or catching the ball out of the backfield," defensive end Chris Baker said. "He always finds a way to make big plays. He's got a lot of yards per carry and after catch. It'll be important for us to really rally and gang tackle because if we just leave him one-on-one with a DB or one-on-one with a linebacker, he's probably going to break tackles. So we've got to do a good job as a defense gang tackling."

Johnson is currently ranked third in the league in rushing yards this season (921) and has also had 100 yards from scrimmage in every game he has played in this year. His 11 consecutive outings make him only the second person in NFL history to accomplish that mark, along with former Colts back Edgerrin James. If he is able to finish all 16 games this season with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, he will become the first player in NFL history to do so.

But the Redskins will be attempting to do everything in their power on Sunday to break that streak. The defense has not allowed a back to rush for 100 yards or more in the past three games since the bye and look to continue that trend on this week's road trip. Stopping this style of back, however, will require a bit of a different defensive plan.

"When you think of a guy that can move outside and catch the ball, you think of a little scat-back type guy that doesn't run between the tackles, but (Johnson) runs between the tackles as good as he catches the ball," head coach Jay Gruden said. "I mean, he is probably the best all-around back there is in the National Football League right now as far as being able to move outside, be a great route runner but also run between the tackles and run outside with his speed. So it's going to be a matchup problem. He's been a matchup problem for everybody this year. He's got 950 yards rushing and he's got nine touchdowns and a bunch of catches, so like I said, when you have great players like that, you study them, you study their scheme, you try to match up, mix up your intent – man, zone, all that stuff – and you do the best you can and try to get your pass rush home."

With 13 total touchdowns this season, Johnson is a threat not only to break plays open all over the field, but also specifically in the red zone where the Redskins will look to limit the Cardinals, who have struggled to put a significant amount of points on the board, not scoring over 30 since Week 5.

By focusing on limiting Johnson, the defense is hoping to come back from some of the difficulties they had against the Cowboys last week and show exactly what it can do.

"[We're] just trying to fine tune things," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said. "Just trying to tighten up whatever deficiencies we may have and trying to improve the things we already do well and put a good performance out there Sunday."