Redskins Cheerleaders Get First Look At 2015-16 Calendar

Summer may be at its peak, but before you know it it'll be September, Redskins football will be back at FedExField and the always wonderful First Ladies of Football will be performing on gamedays and at other events.
And come that ninth month of the 2015 calendar year, fans can hang up the First Ladies' 2015-16 calendar.
During one of their practices last night, the ladies were provided a sneak peek of the calendar. For some, it was exciting to see they were once again featured after their shoot in Cozumel, Mexico.
For others – especially the rookies – it was a first, an unforgettable moment they'll surely never forget.
To preorder a copy of a signed 2015-16 calendar, head on over to the Redskins Team Store's website.
