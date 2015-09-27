Redskins Defensive Line Throws Out First Pitches At Nationals Game

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

We've seen some good and not so good (sorry John Wall) first pitches for the Nationals over the years, but Sunday was probably the first time seven different first pitches were thrown at the first time.

Yes, Redskins defensive linemen Frank Kearse, Kedric Golston, Terrance Knighton, Jason Hatcher, Chris Baker, Ricky Jean Francois and Corey Crawford all threw out the ceremonial pitch before the series finale between the Nationals and Phillies.

Last Sunday after the Redskins' 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams, the guys unveiled their custom Nationals jerseys to the media.

They said Hatcher was the designated first pitch thrower, if only one were allowed, but all seven (Stephen Paea, who wore "Bravo" on the back of his jersey was not at the game) got the opportunity to show off their arms.

Chilling with the fellas pic.twitter.com/D9JJ9Jm45D — Ricky Jean Francois (@Freakyjean99) September 27, 2015

.

.