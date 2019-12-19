Danny Johnson Could Have Been Cut Before The Eagles' Game. Instead, He Starred In The Redskins' Secondary

Johnson admitted he was not expecting to start against the Eagles, but once Quinton Dunbar was ruled out with a hamstring injury in pregame warmups, he was the one who lined up opposite Fabian Moreau on the first defensive possession. His first tackle came on the last play of the first quarter, when he pushed running back Miles Sanders out of bounds after an 18-yard pickup.

Having not played in nearly a year, Johnson said it took about a quarter to get back into the flow of the game. That's when everything started to slow down for him, which allowed him to focus on "just playing football."

"I'm just glad to be back out there, that's it for me," Johnson said. "I'm happy to just be away from this injury moving forward, and I'm just trying to keep building."

Johnson certainly set a high bar for himself Sunday. His nine solo tackles matched his totals from all of last season in 14 appearances (one start), and his 10 total tackles were the most by a Redskins defensive back since Bashaud Breeland in 2016.

He also played in 71% of the defensive snaps against the Eagles. As a rookie, he played more than 26% of the defensive snaps just once.