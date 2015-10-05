News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

Oct 05, 2015 at 02:49 AM
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 23-20 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations. "Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

](http://www.bdo.com/)The Washington Redskins evened their 2015 record at 2-2 with a 23-20 come-from-behind victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in front of an announced crowd of 74,767 people at FedExField on Sunday. * The fourth quarter comeback was the Redskins' first since coming back to defeat the Tennessee Titans, 19-17, in Week 7 last season. * The victory marked the Redskins' 83rd all-time win against the Eagles, their most against any opponent. Washington now leads the combined regular season and postseason series, 83-73-5. * The Redskins have now earned consecutive victories against the Eagles for the first time since 2012. *

Washington has now won consecutive home games against the Eagles for the first time since winning three straight home contests against Philadelphia across the 1997-99 seasons. The Redskins are now 43-35-3 at home all-time against the Eagles. * The win was the Redskins' 594th all-time victory, including postseason play. * The Redskins improved their home record this season to 2-1 and evened their divisional record in 2015 at 1-1. * The game featured the league's top-ranked (Redskins, 34:43 per game) and bottom-ranked (Eagles, 24:06 per game) teams in terms of time of possession entering Sunday, an average difference of 10:37 per game. * The Redskins recorded a 41:08-18:52 advantage in time of possession. The Redskins' 41:08 time of possession is the longest by the team in a game in records available dating back to 1991, surpassing the 41:04 recorded in an overtime contest vs. the New York Giants on Nov. 23, 1997. * The Redskins have recorded at least 37 minutes of possession in three of four games this season. * Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Deshazor Everett made their NFL debuts. * Guard Spencer Long recorded his first career start. * The Redskins and Eagles met for the 161st time, including postseason play. The Eagles are the Redskins' second-most-played opponent. * The Redskins played their third home game in the first four weeks of the season. The last time the Redskins had three home games in the first four weeks of a season came in the midst of a 3-1 stretch to start the 2003 season.

Offense:

  • Quarterback Kirk Cousins recorded a career-high 31 completions on 46 attempts for 290 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His 31 completions were the most by a Redskins quarterback in a single game against Philadelphia in the 161-game history of the Redskins-Eagles rivalry.

Cousins engineered a 15-play, 90-yard drive in 5:39 to complete his first fourth-quarter come-from-behind victory as a starter. It marked the second time in his career he contributed to a come-from-behind victory in the fourth quarter, joining his contributions as a reserve vs. Baltimore on Dec. 9, 2012. * Cousins (4,035) became the 17th quarterback in team history to throw for 4,000 yards with the Redskins. * Cousins recorded his first career rushing touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter. It marked the second time Cousins had recorded points as a rusher in his career, as he previously rushed for a two-point conversion vs. Baltimore in 2012. * Cousins' rushing touchdown was the first rushing touchdown surrendered by the Eagles this season. * Cousins connected with wide receiver Pierre Garçon for a four-yard touchdown to win the game. * The touchdown reception was the 30th of Garçon's career, becoming the 40th active player to reach 30 career receiving touchdowns. * Garçon finished the game with a season-high seven receptions for 55 yards and the touchdown. *

Running back Chris Thompson recorded career highs in rushing attempts (six) and rushing yards (53). * Thompson recorded a career-long 42-yard run on third-and-19 in the first quarter. * Thompson's run marked the team's first conversion on third-and-10 this season. * Thompson's run was the Redskins' third rush of 30 or more yards this season, featuring one each by three different players (Thompson, Matt Jones and Alfred Morris). The Redskins had one run of 30 or more yards during the 2014 season. * The Redskins' first three scoring drives lasted 13, 10 and 10 plays, respectively. Washington's nine-play scoring drive in the third quarter snapped a streak of eight consecutive scoring drives of 10 plays or more. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the most recent NFL team to have eight consecutive scoring drives last 10 plays or more was the 2007 Indianapolis Colts (a streak of nine such drives). *

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder posted career highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (65). Crowder became the first Redskins rookie to lead the team in receiving yards in a game since tight end Jordan Reed in Week 8 of the 2013 season. * Tight end Jordan Reed caught five passes for 37 yards and now has 24 receptions for 278 yards this season. His 24 receptions through four games are the most by a Redskins tight end through four weeks in franchise history, surpassing Chris Cooley's 22 in Weeks 1-4 of the 2009 season. * Wide receiver Rashad Ross recorded a career-long 43-yard reception in the third quarter, the team's longest play from scrimmage this season. On the same drive, wide receiver Jamison Crowder recorded a career-long 22-yard reception. * The Redskins rushed for 127 yards on 32 carries. The Redskins have now eclipsed 125 rushing yards three times in a four-game span for the first time since Weeks 10-13 of the 2013 season. * The Redskins gained 25 first downs, their most since posting 27 first downs at Philadelphia in Week 3 last season.

Defense:

  • The Redskins recorded five sacks, the team's most since its Week 8 win at Dallas last season (five).

The Redskins logged three first-half sacks, marking the first time the team had done so since their last game against Philadelphia (Week 16 of the 2014 season). * Defensive end Chris Baker recorded his first career multi-sack game to give him a career-high 2.5 sacks this season. * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan pushed his career sack total to 39.5 with a sack in the fourth quarter. He is now a half-sack shy of becoming the sixth player to record 40 sacks with the Redskins. * Linebacker Preston Smith registered his second sack of the season in the second quarter. Linebacker Trent Murphy added his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter. * Linebacker Keenan Robinson notched his second career fumble recovery in the second quarter. It was Robinson's first recovery of the season.

Special Teams:

  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins converted a career-high three field goals on three attempts and was 2-for-2 on PATs. Hopkins is now 6-for-6 on field goal attempts and 6-for-6 on PATs since making his NFL debut in Week 2.
  • Hopkins opened the scoring on a 20-yard field goal on the team's opening drive and added a 38-yard field goal on the team's second possession.
  • Punter Tress Way recorded a season-long 63-yard punt in the second quarter. It was his longest punt since registering a career-long 77-yarder in Week 4 last season.
  • Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis missed an extra point following a Philadelphia touchdown pass in the third quarter. It was the first extra point missed by a Redskins opponent since Week 14 last season (St. Louis' Greg Zuerlein).

