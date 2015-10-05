Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

Washington has now won consecutive home games against the Eagles for the first time since winning three straight home contests against Philadelphia across the 1997-99 seasons. The Redskins are now 43-35-3 at home all-time against the Eagles. * The win was the Redskins' 594th all-time victory, including postseason play. * The Redskins improved their home record this season to 2-1 and evened their divisional record in 2015 at 1-1. * The game featured the league's top-ranked (Redskins, 34:43 per game) and bottom-ranked (Eagles, 24:06 per game) teams in terms of time of possession entering Sunday, an average difference of 10:37 per game. * The Redskins recorded a 41:08-18:52 advantage in time of possession. The Redskins' 41:08 time of possession is the longest by the team in a game in records available dating back to 1991, surpassing the 41:04 recorded in an overtime contest vs. the New York Giants on Nov. 23, 1997. * The Redskins have recorded at least 37 minutes of possession in three of four games this season. * Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Deshazor Everett made their NFL debuts. * Guard Spencer Long recorded his first career start. * The Redskins and Eagles met for the 161st time, including postseason play. The Eagles are the Redskins' second-most-played opponent. * The Redskins played their third home game in the first four weeks of the season. The last time the Redskins had three home games in the first four weeks of a season came in the midst of a 3-1 stretch to start the 2003 season.