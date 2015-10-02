Redskins Fan From Scotland Making First Trek To FedExField

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

Growing up in Aberdeen, Scotland, Darren Coutts had been waiting for an opportunity to see the Redskins play on television. Once the UK began broadcasting NFL games in the early 1980s, it finally offered him a new sport to discover.

As a teenager in 1983, then, you can imagine his excitement and anticipation for Super Bowl XVII, waiting to watch Joe Theismann and John Riggins lead the Redskins to glory.

But a few days before Sunday, a storm took out the main television transmitter in his town. Three of the main channels were restored, but the fourth, the one the game was to be broadcast, wasn't fixed in time. Coutts had to settle to listen to his team instead of watch it.

"I had to listen to the game on Armed Service Radio, which I managed to tune into on long wave," Coutts wrote to The Redskins Blog. "I have never been so excited at a radio broadcast!"

Since the games started being broadcast, Coutts has been a lifelong fan, "relishing the highs and accepting the lows." When he first saw John Riggins playing he knew Washington was the team for him.