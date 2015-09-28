Redskins Greats, Sports Legends Meet With Fans At FedExField Over Weekend

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

If you happened to attend FedExField this past weekend, chances were good you ran into one of your childhood sports heroes.

The Fanatics Authentic Spectacular sports memorabilia show set up shop in the concourses of the stadium to showcase 45 superstar athletes and 100 vendor tables for three days from Sept. 25- Sept 27.

"It's mind boggling really," said Redskins great Charley Taylor, one of several legendary Redskins in attendance. "It's been years since I played, but people still recognize me."

The weekend brought out current Redskins Alfred Morris, Pierre Garçon, Kirk Cousins, Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan and former Burgundy and Gold greats like Brig Owens, Charles Mann, Charley Taylor, Chris Hanburger, Dexter Manley, Doug Williams, Jeff Bostic, Joe Theismann, John Riggins, Mary Rypien, Richie Petitbon, Ricky Sanders and Sonny Jurgenson.

They all signed autographs and posed for photos for a few hours, interacting with all kinds of sports fans.

"It's a great chance to meet the fans, hear from them and thank them for their support," Cousins said. "One thing I've always felt is that the Redskins fans are so loyal and so diehard, it means a lot and hopefully we can put on a good show for them here in a little over a week against the Eagles."

"That's the best part of it," said Charles Mann about the fans. "I love the fans but the best part of it is we don't always get to hook up together, so I get to see my friends and I love that part."

Of course, there were more than just football stars present. Capitals star Alex Ovechkin made an appearance with boxer Mike Tyson. And baseball stars such as Andre Dawson, Bob Gibson, Carlton Fisk, Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith, Frank Robinson, Johnny Bench, and Whitey Herzog were made available, too.