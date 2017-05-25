Redskins Host WOW OTA Day

The WOW members were able to have sideline access during the Redskins' team practice, along with interaction with players and coaches, autographs and pictures, giveaways, and complimentary food and beverage, courtesy of Famous Dave's and Levy.

It was a special day for Kathey Compton, mother of Redskins linebacker Will Compton. Kathey traveled all the way from Missouri to see her son in action, and to take part in the event, and she had a fantastic time.

"It's really a good day, I'm excited to be here," Kathey said.

Even though the coaches and players were busy at work, they noticed that WOW was with them inside the indoor practice facility, and they were very appreciative of that, especially once practice ended, and they had a chance to meet them, take pictures and sign autographs.

Taking a few hours out of their day, to come and be with their favorite football team, is the least the members of WOW can do says Kathey.

"I think that it gives them a lot of support from their families, and friends, and loved ones, and it's a really good thing for the community, bringing other people in, so that they have an opportunity to see the guys too," Kathey said.

The love for the Washington Redskins stretches across generations of families, like Sandra Coleman's. Sandra's been a die-hard fan of the team since the 1960's, with her affinity for the Redskins growing season by season. Sandra jumped at the chance to come out and see her favorite team up close and personal.