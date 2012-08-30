Redskins Line Sets The Tone On Defense





The Redskins' defensive line won the battle in the trenches Wednesday night, setting the tone for the night in the very first play from scrimmage.

In that play, starting nose tackle Marlon Favorite took advantage of pressure by inside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to burst through the offensive line, crushing Buccaneers quarterback Brett Ratliff for a sack.

It was the first-of-four sacks for defensive linemen in the Redskins' dominating 30-3 win at FedExField.

Favorite said he was happy to establish a presence so early in the game.

"It was a blessing to start the momentum of the game off and get the rest of the guys fired up to go make plays," Favorite said. "It's just good to see guys grinding out there all week and execute the gameplan."

Each of the starting defensive linemen get a sack last night, as Favorite was joined by defensive ends Darrion Scott and Kedric Golston, as well as nose tackle Delvin Johnson, who got his second of the preseason.

"I think there was a display of the depth of our defense and that our defensive line has," Scott said. "There's a lot of talent that we have up front, a lot of guys that can play multiple positions, and, you know, just a group of guys that can really get it done. I think we showed that out there today."

Scott, who is fighting to land on the final 53-man roster, said he spent extra time in the film room this week preparing for the Buccaneers' offense.

"Honestly, this is the game -- the last preseason game -- that sometimes it could be the tale of what the coaches decide to do," Scott said. "I figured I'd take it upon myself to do a little bit more film study, and I think that paid off today."

Linebacker Bryan Kehl – who also had an interception – had the Redskins' fifth sack of the game.

Kehl, who was playing coverage on the tight end on the play, said he saw his man instead blocking a defensive end. Kehl added to the pressure and put a swim move on the offensive tackle before finding Ratliff for the sack.

"He almost got away, but I was able to hang on," Kehl said.

Favorite, Scott, Golston and Kehl all agreed that Wednesday's performance by the defense will make it extremely difficult for the Redskins coaching staff to whittle down the roster from 75 players to 53 by Friday.

"I definitely think that since I've been here, this is as deep as we've been from one to [75] guys, and that's important," Golston said. "Injuries happen—you can't control them—but being able to have that depth and still come out and play at a high level speaks to the team that we've been putting together and the dedication, you know, if you're first string, second string or third string.

"It's a standard of operation that everybody expects in this organization."

