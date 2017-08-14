Redskins Linebacker Nico Marley Named To PFF's Preseason Week 1 Team Of The Week

Washington Redskins rookie linebacker Nico Marley continues to make headlines, and not just for his lineage or size anymore.

Last Thursday, Marley made his NFL preseason debut for the Redskins and flashed during his 38 defensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens.

Marley recorded four tackles along with a sack early in the third quarter when he chased down Ravens quarterback Dustin Vaughn.

His efforts were noticed by the crew over at Pro Football Focus as Marley was named to the preseason Week 1 Team of the Week.

"Marley, the second-highest graded linebacker this week, was sent after the quarterback eight times, and generated pressure twice for a pass-rush productivity of 21.9. He finished with three total stops and not a single missed tackle on 38 defensive snaps," the site writes.

While Marley in part of an inside linebackers corps that features returning starters Mason Foster and Will Compton along with Pro Bowler Zach Brown, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says the 5-foot-8, 200 pounder has quieted the naysayers so far.