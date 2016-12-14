Redskins, Norman Make 2016's Google Year In Search

News flash: Josh Norman is a pretty popular player. The Washington Redskins are also a pretty popular team.

At least, according to data from Google, which published its 2016 Year in Search, showcasing the people, topics, events, and news that captured the world's attention this year.

On its list of the most searched NFL players, Norman finished eighth, while the Redskins finished seventh for most searched NFL teams.

The statistics are founded from Trending terms of the year, unlike many other lists that look at the most popular terms, or use another methodology. This difference measures growth - how much a term's search interest has peaked in 2016 compared to 2015 -- and so the terms are likely to be very different than the most popular terms by volume.

Expect both of these terms to keep increasing in 2016's remaining weeks, especially as the Redskins prepare to host the Panthers on Monday Night Football.

Norman also just happens to be playing his former team and will likely have some thoughts to share about playing against Carolina for the first time since they rescinded his franchise tag.

Here's the full list from each category:

NFL Players

Cam Newton Colin Kaepernick Dak Prescott Carson Wentz Laremy Tunsil Joey Bosa Jimmy Garoppolo Josh Norman Brock Osweiler Derrick Henry

NFL Teams