Redskins Radio Row Recap: 2/1

Redskins.com and ESPN 980 have their set-ups in downtown Houston, Texas, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, conducting interviews throughout each day on Radio Row for Super Bowl LI week.
Here's a comprehensive look at some of the Redskins sights and sounds that took place Wednesday, Feb. 1, amongst the chaotic sprawl of one of the NFL's – league, players and media included -- biggest gatherings of the year.
To kick off the day, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman made an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The duo discussed what they might say to any number of wide outs and corners when lined up in 1-on-1 situations.
Later, they continued their media circuit and hopped on to "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the biggest factors for Super Bowl LI. Norman makes the case that the key will be defending the Falcons' receivers, notably including Julio Jones, and likes how Atlanta's offense will be able to function. Norman also remembers the ways in which he attempted to defend Jones during his years in Carolina.
Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson made a stop by ESPN 980's table in the afternoon and Larry Michael had a chance to talk with hosts Brian Mitchell and Rick "Doc" Walker as well as broadcast icon Jim Gray.