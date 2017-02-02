Redskins Radio Row Recap: 2/2

Thursday was really all about Cousins, though, who spent several hours roaming the different levels of the convention center and the maze of Radio Row, discussing his future ad nauseum. One of his first stops, however, included ESPN 980, where he caught up with Brian Mitchell and Rock "Doc" Walker.

"It's a little déjà vu from last year," he told them of potentially playing on the franchise tag. "I want to be where I'm wanted and if they tag mean that tells you that you're wanted. They are not going to tag you or commit to you if they don't want you. So if they tag me then that's great and it means they want me back. Whether I sign a five year deal or a one year franchise tag, I'm going to feel like I'm on a one year deal every year and have to prove myself week in and week out. If they tag me great it looks like I'm wanted. If they don't then that sends a strong message too and lets go look at our options."