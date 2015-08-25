News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Rank No. 2 On NFL.com's Most Improved Defensive Lines List

Aug 25, 2015 at 01:54 AM

2015 Redskins In Richmond: Defensive Line

Before the Redskins head to Richmond for training camp, check out who all is on the roster position-by-position. Today, it is the defensive linemen.

No Title
1 / 29
No Title
2 / 29
No Title
3 / 29
No Title
4 / 29
No Title
5 / 29
No Title
6 / 29
No Title
7 / 29
No Title
8 / 29
No Title
9 / 29
No Title
10 / 29
No Title
11 / 29
No Title
12 / 29
No Title
13 / 29
No Title
14 / 29
No Title
15 / 29
No Title
16 / 29
No Title
17 / 29
No Title
18 / 29
No Title
19 / 29
No Title
20 / 29
No Title
21 / 29
No Title
22 / 29
No Title
23 / 29
No Title
24 / 29
No Title
25 / 29
No Title
26 / 29
No Title
27 / 29
No Title
28 / 29
No Title
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RELATED LINKS:
--Redd Jr.'s Son Tries One Of Dad's Redskins Jerseys
--PHOTO: Redskins Hat Spotted At Pre-SummerSlam Interviews

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Build from the inside to start.

During his first few months as the Washington Redskins' general manager, Scot McCloughan made it a point to strengthen the lines, especially on the defensive side.

As the season nears, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks continued his countdown with the five most improved defensive lines, with the Redskins having the second best rebuilt group from 2014 to 2015 in his eyes.

"For the Redskins to make a run at the NFC East title in 2015, the defense must find a way to control the trenches in a division loaded with elite offensive lines," Brooks writes. "To enhance their chances of holding the point, the team added Terrance Knighton in free agency. The 6-foot-3, 331-pounder affectionately known as 'Pot Roast' is a dominant run stopper, exhibiting exceptional strength, power and balance controlling the line of scrimmage against double teams. Knighton's presence at the point of attack will allow Redskins linebackers to run and chase without obstruction, which should allow Washington to boast a top-10 run defense."

Along with Knighton, the Redskins also added free agent veterans Stephen Paea and Ricky Jean Francois to join returners Chris Baker, Kedric Golston, Frank Kearse and Jason Hatcher.

Hatcher believes the group will improve on just schematic differences alone.

"First of all, we going up field, we ain't going sideways no more so we can make a play here and there, so I'm excited about that," he said during the offseason. "We're not just holding our blockers, we are the attacker now. So that'll be very good for us. We've got Pot Roast, Bake, we've got a good group of guys up front, so it starts with us. If we can get this train rolling, making plays, creating havoc up-field getting to the quarterback, we'll do good."

As for the linebackers corps, Brooks also foresees a strong pass rush presence from the outside.

"On the edges, the arrivals of free agent Junior Galette and rookie Preston Smith should help the Redskins generate a consistent pass rush in 2015. Galette's signing was viewed as controversial by some observers, due to his questionable off-field antics and falling out with the Saints, but there is no disputing his ability to get to the quarterback. The sixth-year pro has recorded 22 sacks over the past two seasons, displaying outstanding quickness and power off the edge. If he can stay out of trouble and quickly master the scheme, he should team with Ryan Kerrigan to give the Redskins one of the top rushing tandems in the NFC. Kerrigan thrived as the team's DPR (designated pass rusher) without assistance in 2014; he could take his game to another level with more one-on-one opportunities on the horizon," Brooks writes.

The wildcard in this situation: Preston Smith.

"Smith could be the wild card for Washington this year. He has intriguing physical tools, but needs to polish his technique to become a disruptive force off the edge. If he can crack the lineup as a situational rusher by midseason, the Redskins' defense could rank as one of the NFL's biggest surprises this year," Brooks writes.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising