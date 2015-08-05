Redskins, Richmond Ready To Play Host To Texans

This year, they'll see the league's top defensive player in Houston defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt, a two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, has 295 tackles, 57 sacks, 37 passes defensed 12 forced fumbles, one interception and five touchdowns in his four-year NFL career, and is known to bring the same intensity to the practice field.

It'll be a tough test for a young Redskins offensive line, Gruden said.

"J.J. Watt is the best and it will be a great challenge," he said. "I want to see who is going to line up first against him in one-on-ones. It's going to be a fun one."

Gruden said communication is key when the team gets ready for an 11-on-11 setting against the Texans' defense.

"It's so important for offensive linemen to make sure we're all on the same page," the second-year head coach said. "And they're going to get beat from time to time, but they just stay steady in their progression and continue to work hard and continue to communicate. Good things will work out."

For his part, Watt told the local media on Monday that the joint practices this week against the Redskins is another "opportunity to get better."

"[I'm] Looking forward to practicing against another team, looking forward to getting good reps in, getting good work in and the opportunity to go out there every single day and compete – compete with my teammates and work on coming together as a team," Watt said in a conference call. "Going out there every day and putting together the best practice we can put together."

*HARD KNOCKS

*The added flavor to the next three days of practice will certainly be the presence of HBO's *HARD KNOCKS *production crew, which is documenting the Texans' entire training camp for the annual award-winning series.

But the Redskins, many of whom watch the show, say they are going to focus on their own assignments – and not on the added attention.

"I didn't even think about the show," Redskins fullback Darrel Young said. "I think about JJ Watt. But that's all just for excitement for the fans and stuff, but we just have to go out there and do what we do and get better."

Second-year outside linebacker Trent Murphy said "whether it's recorded or not, we're going against somebody one-on-one every day in practice."

"You have to do your job," he continued. "You have to win, so that will be where my focus is."

Gruden, who has prior experience with HARD KNOCKS when the show featured the Cincinnati Bengals when he was the team's offensive coordinator, is also not worried about the cameras – and the microphones that can catch everything said on the field and in the meeting rooms.

"We're just going to go business as usual," Gruden said. "Really, HARD KNOCKS, they do a great job of staying out of your way and not being too intrusive. We're just going to be ourselves and go out and play."

REDSKINS-TEXANS JOINT PRACTICES SCHEDULE (all times subject to change):

Thursday, Aug. 6:

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Practice begins at 8:35 a.m. Walkthrough begins at 4:10 p.m.



Friday, Aug. 7:

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Practice begins at 8:35 a.m.



Saturday, Aug. 8:

Practice begins at 10:35 a.m. Camp closes at 12:30 p.m. REMINDER: A ticket lottery was held via Redskins.com for the Aug. 8 practice date with the Texans. If you do not already have a ticket you are not guaranteed entrance.



.