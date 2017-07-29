Redskins Sign Defensive Back Jeremiah McKinnon

The Redskins have added to the secondary with the addition of defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon. The 24-year-old played at Florida International during his college career.

The Washington Redskins on Saturday announced the signing of defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon.

In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive back Lou Young III, designated as injured.

McKinnon, 24, joins the Redskins after previously spending time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

He played collegiately at Florida International, where he appeared in 34 games and collected 101 tackles with 19 passes defensed, three fumbles forced and three fumbles recovered.

McKinnon also intercepted five passes during his college career, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

During his senior season with the Panthers, McKinnon earned All C-USA Honorable Mention honors as he recorded 54 tackles (42 solo), which ranked fourth on the defensive unit.