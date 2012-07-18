Redskins Sign Third-Rounder LeRibeus





The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed 2012 third-round draft pick guard Josh LeRibeus (71st overall).

LeRibeus (6-2, 312) (pronounced luh-REE-bus) played collegiately at SMU, where he appeared in 36 games with 28 starts.

In 2011, he started all 13 games at left guard and was a member of a Mustangs offense that averaged 274.8 passing yards per game (third in Conference USA).

LeRibeus blocked for an offense in 2009 that set single-season school records in total offense (5,093), passing yards (3,666) and points (380).

LeRibeus, an honorable mention All-C-USA selection in 2009, was part of an offensive line that helped block for the C-USA's leading rusher Zach Line (1,224 rushing yards) in 2011.

LeRibeus, 23, was born on July 2, 1989. He attended Berkner H.S. in Richardson, Texas, where he was named an All-Area selection by The Dallas Morning News following his senior season.

With the signing of Robert Griffin III and LeRibeus today, all Redskins' 2012 NFL Draft picks are currently under contract. Both will be invited to participate in rookie camp activities Thursday morning.

