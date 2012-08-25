News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Starting Familiar Reserves Vs. Colts

Aug 25, 2012 at 07:46 AM
Hankerson_Warmup.jpg


Redskins coaches are starting a familiar offensive lineup from last week's game against the Bears, with several injury replacements on defense.

[Note: None of the players on the 90-man roster are designated inactive during the preseason, so all players are technically available tonight.]

Rookie Alfred Morris is the only healthy option at running back, and earns the start in place of Evan Royster, who hurt his knee this week.  Tim Hightower returns to the sidelines this week, and is expected to get his first NFL action since tearing his ACL last season.

Blocking for Morris in the starting unit is Chris Cooley, who earns his third start at fullback in place of injured starter Darrel Young.

Leonard Hankerson makes his third start of the preseason in place of top receiver Santana Moss.  Hankerson has caught a pass in each of the first two preseason games, his first NFL action since tearing his hip labrum last season.

Along the offensive line, Tyler Polumbus gets another start at right tackle in place of Jammal Brown (hip), and second-year offensive guard Maurice Hurt continues to start in place of Kory Lichtensteiger.

Lichtensteiger is optimistic that he will see preseason action in the fourth game on Wednesday, while Brown has no timetable for return.

As expected, outside linebacker Brian Orakpo and strong safety Brandon Meriweather will not play today, due to injuries in the second preseason game.

In Orakpo's place, the Redskins will start first reserve Rob Jackson.  In Meriweather's place, the Redskins will start second reserve safety Tanard Jackson.

London Fletcher, Chris Chester and Graham Gano return to the starting lineup after being held out last week.

On the Colts side, Seth Olsen starts at right guard, Donnie Avery starts at receiver, Ricardo Mathews starts at defensive end, Jerry Hughes starts at linebacker, and D.J. Johnson starts at cornerback.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears inactives, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Bears primetime game

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 6 primetime matchup.

Advertising