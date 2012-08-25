Redskins Starting Familiar Reserves Vs. Colts





Redskins coaches are starting a familiar offensive lineup from last week's game against the Bears, with several injury replacements on defense.

[Note: None of the players on the 90-man roster are designated inactive during the preseason, so all players are technically available tonight.]

Rookie Alfred Morris is the only healthy option at running back, and earns the start in place of Evan Royster, who hurt his knee this week. Tim Hightower returns to the sidelines this week, and is expected to get his first NFL action since tearing his ACL last season.

Blocking for Morris in the starting unit is Chris Cooley, who earns his third start at fullback in place of injured starter Darrel Young.

Leonard Hankerson makes his third start of the preseason in place of top receiver Santana Moss. Hankerson has caught a pass in each of the first two preseason games, his first NFL action since tearing his hip labrum last season.

Along the offensive line, Tyler Polumbus gets another start at right tackle in place of Jammal Brown (hip), and second-year offensive guard Maurice Hurt continues to start in place of Kory Lichtensteiger.

Lichtensteiger is optimistic that he will see preseason action in the fourth game on Wednesday, while Brown has no timetable for return.

As expected, outside linebacker Brian Orakpo and strong safety Brandon Meriweather will not play today, due to injuries in the second preseason game.

In Orakpo's place, the Redskins will start first reserve Rob Jackson. In Meriweather's place, the Redskins will start second reserve safety Tanard Jackson.

London Fletcher, Chris Chester and Graham Gano return to the starting lineup after being held out last week.

On the Colts side, Seth Olsen starts at right guard, Donnie Avery starts at receiver, Ricardo Mathews starts at defensive end, Jerry Hughes starts at linebacker, and D.J. Johnson starts at cornerback.

